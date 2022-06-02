Aashram 3: Esha Gupta opens up on her steamy intimate scenes with Bobby Deol: 'Just hope we are...' [Exclusive]

Former Miss India , who will be seen sharing space with for the first time in 's web series Aashram 3, has opened up about her experience of shooting for steamy intimate scenes the actor. While Esha said that intimacy was not a problem for her, she hopes that whatever scenes she and Bobby have shot together, they are able to justify them. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, Ashram 3 actress Anurita Jha reveals dad’s reaction on her ‘bold’ scenes and more

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, when we asked Esha if she was comfortable shooting steamy scenes with Bobby, she said, "There's nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it's not, unless and until it's a problem in your real life. We are very open about it. The only thing is every scene is difficult, whether you're crying or driving on-screen. Maybe intimacy was difficult for me to shoot when I did it for the first time. But when you're shooting with good mature people and a nice actor around you, you don't have any problem. And abhi industry me rehte rehte now that people have been doing so much, I feel they don't show that much in OTT as compared to movies. So I don't think it has anything to do with intimacy. It's just that you feel happy about it or not."

When we further asked her about Bobby's reaction to their scenes, Esha added, "I am sure Bobby must have been intimate in his life before. I am sure he was Okay. When you are trying to show lust, you make sure the lust is visible. When you are trying to show love, you have to make sure only love is visible and not lust. So I just hope that whatever scenes we have done, we are able to justify."

Esha is the newest addition to Aashram. She will be seen playing the role of an image builder named Sonia, who will be seen charming Baba Nirala for her hidden motives. Talking about her bold, seductive and grey character, Esha said that Sonia knows what she wants and she will find her way to achieve that.

"Sonia is about how she traps Baba Nirala and how she herself gets trapped in the web. She is also a projection of the society which intends to follow and support the rich and powerful irrespective of their good or bad image. You can be the worst person in this world but also very powerful. And this is exactly what we are trying to show through the series and Sonia," Esha told us.

She further added, "We know that Baba Nirala is a bad person but Sonia is supporting him no matter what. You will see that she is doing this because she has some hidden motives, her own benefits that she wants to fulfill. She doesn't care what Baba is doing, be it good or bad. She thinks she is very smart but the tables always turn. I am sure you will be surprised as much as I will be."

Aashram 3 is set to premiere on streaming platform MX Player from June 3.