Abhay 3: Rahul Dev OPENS Up about being compared to villains of previous seasons [Exclusive]

has impressed one and all with his performances in films like Champion, Aashiq, , , Blue, Shaapit, , and others. He has also left a mark on OTT with shows like The Empire, The Test Case, Who's Your Daddy, and Anamika. The actor will next be seen in Abhay 3 which is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 8th April 2022. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Rahul and spoke to him about his character in the series and a lot more…

While talking about his character in Abhay 3, Rahul told us, "The story of Abhay 3 is different from the first two seasons. It's a bit of a surprise for viewers. I have genuinely not been a part of anything like this before conceptually. After being in the business for around 20 years, you need to look out for roles that give you relief creatively; just playing the bad guy is a very boring thing after a while. The good thing about this (Abhay 3) is that there's complete freshness when it comes to my character. He is the man of very few days. The role is very beautiful in terms of its treatment and the way it's shot. So, this character is the diametric string to the villains. Also, it has a very interesting name, Avtar."

, Chunky Panday, and many other actors played villains in the previous two seasons of Abhay. When asked Rahul whether he feels pressure about being compared to the villains of the last two seasons, the actor said, "No, it's not like that because the storyline is different. This is a very subtle role, so don't expect it to be villainy. There's nothing like I am making bad guy faces; it's as simple and plain as it can be. But, it's visually very beautifully shot. It's totally new-age like what you see internationally. So, I haven't thought about the comparison; you act out what is given to you and make the most out of it."

Abhay 3 features Kunal Kemmu in the titular role.