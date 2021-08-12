Abhay Deol opens up about Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye sequels [Exclusive]

Abhay Deol has been a part of some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. One of the best in his filmography is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film about three friends entertained all. And fans have been demanding a sequel to it for a long time. Recently, in an interview with us, Abhay Deol opened up on its part two. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other stars who publicly confessed their regret of doing THESE films

When asked if there is any plan of the boy gang coming together again for the sequel, Abhay Deol said, "It is an intimidating task to make part two to something that is so beloved. You cannot go below as the bar is so high. Unless you have something that fulfills the level of love it's got there is no reason to do. As far as the rest of us are concerned, we all love and respect each other and we will be happy to work together, there is no question there." Well, we don't know about the boys coming together but we sure know that girls are going to take over soon. Recently, Excel Entertainment announced a film titled Jee Le Zara starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Further, we also asked him if his critically acclaimed Oye! Lucky Oye and Happy Bhaag Jayegi will have a sequel or not. Happy Bhaag Jayegi did have one but without Abhay. He said, "I wasn't interested in a sequel to Happy Bhaag Jayegi, I didn't think it needed one, at least from my perspective. I don't see a sequel to Oye Lucky either. I am not someone who would do a sequel easily. I am not someone who would do a film easily, you need to convince me. I need to relate to it and if it happens to be a sequel, so be it. It is not that I am against it. It has to have all the ingredients that are attractive enough to make it." Okay then!