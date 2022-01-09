Ram Charan's next release, Acharya, has already begun picking up steam, more so since it's the first time that he will be sharing screen space with his legendary superstar father, Chiranjeevi, in a full-fledged role. The star will next be seen in RRR, arguably the biggest Indian movie after Baahubali 2, directed by the one and only S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and . However, given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and theatrical shutdown, which means that Ram Charan's last release was Rangasthalam back in 2018, and so, people can't wait for Acharya and longer. Also Read - Sathyaraj aka Baahubali's Katappa admitted to Chennai hospital after health deteriorates

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview, where he not only dropped a huge bomb about his and father Chiranjeevi's roles, but also revealed why Acharya was the film where he and Chiranjeevi finally decided to share screen space in full-fledged roles, and how he was initially never meant to act in the movie. "I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course. And we (him and Chiru sir) are playing naxals," Ram Charan said.

Elaborating how he finally came on board, the actor continued, "However, out Director, Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call my and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.' So, the script demanded it...not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)...come on, let's make a movie together. I think the Director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project."

There you have it – the latest dope on Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's roles in Acharya straight from the horse's mouth.