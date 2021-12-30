Ram Charan will next be seen in RRR, arguably the biggest Indian movie after Baahubali 2, directed by the one and only S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and . However, given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and theatrical shutdown, which means that Ram Charan's last release was Rangasthalam back in 2018. Ergo, chatter for the star's next release, Acharya, has already begun picking up steam, more so since it's the first time that he will be sharing screen space with his legendary superstar father, Chiranjeevi, in a full-fledged role. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi is 2021's highest grosser, Raid 2 announced, Arjun Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive and more

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview where he not only opened up on why Acharya was the film where he and father Chiranjeevi finally decided to share screen space in full-fledged roles, but also dropped a huge bomb about how he was initially only meant to produce the project. "I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course," Ram Charan said.

Elaborating how he finally came on board, the actor continued, "However, out Director, Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call my and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.' So, the script demanded it...not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)...come on, let's make a movie together. I think the Director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project."

There you have it – the tale of how Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are finally sharing screen space in full-fledged roles straight from the horse's mouth.