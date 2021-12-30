Acharya: Ram Charan REVEALS he wasn't the 1st choice opposite Chiranjeevi – here's how he came on board [EXCLUSIVE]

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Ram Charan for an exclusive interview where he not only opened up on why Acharya was the film where he and father Chiranjeevi finally decided to share screen space in full-fledged roles, but also dropped a huge bomb about how he was initially only meant to produce the project