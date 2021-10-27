is all set for his upcoming film . The actor seems pretty excited for it. “It’s an interesting love story that I wanted to do. The director Amit Kasaria was very clear with his vision. I thought I had something to give to the film and that’s the reason why I decided to do it,” said Adhyayan. Also Read - 7 rollicking affairs of Bollywood celebs that once made headlines but are now forgotten

The actor recently lent his support for as his son 's drug case is on. "Shah bhai love you forever! No matter how hard they try! They can't dethrone you! The entire nation stands by you! Stay strong," he had tweeted. Talking about it, he said, " I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don't want to judge Aryan right now. I don't know whether he was a druggie is a druggie what was found from him I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was very heart breaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan's calibre going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. When people are down, it's very easy to put them further down. I saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh. Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this."

He went on to add, "What I tweeted was just a little support from an actor to Shah Rukh sir. It was it was telling him to stay strong and everything will be alright. It had nothing to do with me judging the case. Let the law take its own course I just felt bad for Shah Rukh. Millions of people were sad to see him walk into a jail. It was not just me. I just hope everything falls into place for him."

The actor spoke about his own journey and said, “I was going through it and nobody came out for me when I spoke my heart out people called me a loser and a failure. On national television, my parents cried watching one discussion in which some people abused me left right and centre. They were very known people and editors of magazines. I felt it was very wrong and toxic. It was one moment that changed my life. I felt I would come back stronger no matter how many times people pulled me down that's what gave me the power and the strength,” stated Adhyayan.