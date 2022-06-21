Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Rashtra Kavach Om. The film’s trailer has impressed one and all, and his fans are super excited to watch him in the action avatar. Well, this year, not many Bollywood films have made a mark at the box office. Surprisingly, many biggies flopped. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Aditya and spoke to him about having box office pressure for Rashtra Kavach Om. Also Read - What To Watch This Week on OTT: The Umbrella Academy S3, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more releases

When asked about having added box office pressure as not many Bollywood films have done well at the box office this year, the actor said, “I don’t think there’s any reason to put more pressure as it already exists. I feel every time a movie releases there’s always pressure and anxieties that go along with it as you put it forward in front of the world and hope for them to like it. So, there are enough pressures, and there’s no reason to add more to them.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon, Naga Chaitanya finds new love, Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable and more

Aditya is known for playing romantic roles, and Rashtra Kavach Om will be his first out-and-out action film. When asked about his experience of doing an action movie, he told us, “It’s been lots of fun. It’s been something that I wanted to do since I became an actor. It just took me a while to find the right thing. It was a fun challenge that I wanted to take up. It required a lot of physical work and it goes hand in hand when you doing an action film. It was a challenge but a very rewarding one.” Also Read - Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal goes horribly wrong; looks unrecognisable [View Viral Pic]

Directed by Kapil Verma, Rashtra Kavach Om also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the role. The film also features veteran actors like , , Prachee Shah, and . The movie is slated to release on 1st July 2022.