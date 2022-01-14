After Govinda gets BRUTALLY trolled for his new album 'Hello', estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek reacts [EXCLUSIVE]

released a new video of him titled Hello and was massively trolled for the same. The netizens blasted at him and questioned what is the problem in retiring respectfully. And should stop doing such albums because it doesn't suit his age. Govinda was one of the biggest superstars of his time, whenever he came on screen he created magic. Of late, the actor has been struggling to make a mark once again. And this attempt of him to be back miserably failed as the fans refused to accept him. Amid all this trolling we got in touch with Krushna Abhishek his nephew who considers him his idol. Though there is a lot of rift going on between the mama and bhanja, Krushna has always shown his respect towards him. In fact, Govinda too openly says he loves his bhanja and is happy for his growth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash or Karan Kundrra; Krushna Abhishek reveals who according to him will be in Top 2

Bollwyoodlife exclusively asked Krushna about the criticism Govinda received online due to his latest album Hello, his reply won our hearts once again, he said, " For me, he will always be Hero No.1". And we totally agree with him. He is and will always be Hero No. 1. There is no one like Govinda! Indeed Krushna's love and respect for his mama Govinda is admirable! Krushna is one of the most celebrated comedian actors and he has often held himself with dignity. We are sure this reply from bhanja Krushna will definitely bring a smile to Govinda's face. We hope they both mend their differences and once again set the screen on fire together. Don't you think if this mama and bhanja will be together, they will create magic? If yes drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek posing with his kids Rayaan and Krishaang is the cutest thing you’ll see today – View Pics