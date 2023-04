Actor is all set for his first Telugu film Agent starring and in lead roles. The film has been released today and Dino Morea is playing a rogue agent in this film which is directed by . In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actor shares some interesting things about the film. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik, Neha Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and more Bollywood celebs AWKWARD pictures will make you go ROFL

How was the journey of Agent?

It was great. My journey with Agent movie has been very exciting actually. I have been associated with them for two years now and we have seen different phases of the film and I am glad I am part of it. Surender Reddy watched The Empire, liked my performance and thought I would be the perfect choice for it.

Were you offered any Telugu project before or Agent was the first that came to you? What excited you to take it up?

This is the first project I received from the Telugu film industry. It excited me because of how the character was written. I play a spy who turned a rogue due to different circumstances and after what he went through. He's not a normal antagonist...he has his reasons to transform into what he is today. And the film is made on a huge canvas. Director Surender Reddy has made some amazing films and so is the production banner. Also, I got to work with Mammootty sir. I felt this project was the right one to enter Tollywood.

Mammootty is one of the superstars of the South film industry. How was working with him?

It was beyond having an amazing feeling. When he's on the sets, the charisma and the vibes are just so different. You just have to observe him and learn from him. That is what I did. I share a lot of screen space with him and working with him was a delight.

Were you asked for any physical transformation as well?

No. My role was more of portraying different looks. I didn't have much to do with physical transformation. Surender Reddy wanted me to look different in different instances and I just did what they wanted to make the look better.

Akhil is a dedicated performer. How was working with him?

He's a young champ and has a long way to go. He was terrific as a performer. He worked hard for this film and that hardworking nature is one of his biggest assets. He gave his everything to Agent. I want this film to work for all of us.

You have been part of Tamil and Malayalam films earlier, right? How was the Telugu film industry?

The Tamil film I did was back in 2000 and I did it for my friend who's the director of the film. Malayalam films, it was more like a cameo which was again for a friend. I haven't done a full-fledged role till now but one is underway and it will be out in the theaters soon. The Telugu film industry is great to be working with. Everybody is so professional and they all are so passionate about films. That is something I loved.

There's a gap in your filmography in recent times. Is this gap intentional or is there any other reason?

I did not want to take a break. The break was not my idea at all. It is just that I did not want to take up everything that came my way. Some scripts were bad so bad that later when they were released, I was glad not to be part of it.

I hope we get to watch more in Tollywood then.

Yes. Of course. I have been getting some offers already. Fingers crossed.