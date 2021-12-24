Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore in 2022? Atrangi Re star opens up about the box office game

is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Right now despite the pandemic his film finally hit theatres after all the delays and made around 200 crores. Yes! And going by this year the actor has around eight films and one web series in the pipeline and a total worth of hits; around 2000 crore including all the streaming and satellite rights. Also Read - Atrangi Re leaked online on Tamilrockers; Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush’s full movie in HD available for free download

Akshay Kumar in his interview with Variety was asked about his take on the estimated figure, he immediately replied that CVID -19 pandemic taught him that 'nothing is bankable'. Also Read - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff turn ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ for Ali Abbas Zafar; film to release on THIS date

He was further surprised with the calculation done by the interviewer, " Wow, you worked out the maths quicker than I did! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king,” Also Read - Aamir Khan gets 'secretly' married to his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here’s the truth

However the actor added what he is more excited about, " Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?”

Akshay Kumar is known as box office king and whatever film he does touches upto 100 crore and that the reason he is called the most bankable actor. In fact in his chat show was amused that how he has the knowledge of market and how he is so sure of which film will work and which will not. He had predicted that 's Mela along with would flop at the box office. In fact Twinkle had told him if this film doesn't work s he will quit acting and marry him and the actor was damn sure about the film not working at the box office and rest is history.