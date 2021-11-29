What the box-office success of Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi has also done is pave the way for all future upcoming Bollywood movies, big and small, after more than a year and a half of the industry and cinema halls trying to find their feet. Now. it's definitely a long way off, buy one of those upcoming Bollywood films that's been looked at with great anticipation by both the audience and trade is Rohit Shetty's own Singham 3, especially since it belongs to his same cop universe, and the fact that it'll be coming on the heels of the massive success of both and Sooryavanshi as teased in the climax of the latter, besides the tremendous recall value of its own superhit franchise. Also Read - 10 over-hyped films starring Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more that bombed terribly at the box office

Opening up on if Akshay Kumar's and 's Simmba will have cameos in 's Singham 3 or not, Director said, “It's too early to say because I've not yet written their entries on paper. So, what turns will happen (can't predict in the story)...as I said, it's 2 years from now. The world can change till then.” Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora and others that will start your day on a hilarious note

Egging him on further to know if there's a possibility that and Sooryavanshi won't have cameos in them, the blockbuster filmmaker revealed, “Currently, nothing is decided. I can't comment what will happen as I myself don't know exactly how I'll end the story because a story never ends, it gets forwarded (especially in a franchise), so writing it becomes difficult. If you see Simmba, Akshay ( ) had entered then. If you see Sooryavanshi, we've left the story at such a juncture, where will take it forward. So, till we write that end, till we don't reach there...till then (can't comment) because the story doesn't end.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more star's Shocking Confessions about the films they REGRET doing

Watch Rohit Shetty's full exclusive interview below:

So, there you have it – the latest on Singham 3 straight from the horse's mouth.