Ali Fazal OPENS up about his wedding with Richa Chadha; says ‘We will announce…’ [Exclusive]

and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for the past few years. The couple was all set to get married in 2020, however, because of the pandemic, the wedding was postponed. A few days ago, there were reports that the two actors will tie the knot in March this year, and Ali had reacted in a funny way to the reports. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Ali, and the actor spoke to us about his wedding with Richa. Also Read - Death on The Nile: Ali Fazal goofs up in front of Gal Gadot; actor reveals funny incident [Exclusive]

When asked if there’s any update on his and Richa’s wedding, Ali told us, “I think yeh media aur hamari shaadi ho rahi hai. Right now, I don’t want to comment on it. We don’t want to come out as people who are dragging it. In good time, we will announce; we will do everything, figure out our ways and we are happy the way everything is going right now. I think we both have been focusing on our production house. Our first film from our production house will be going on the floors anytime this year; that’s really keeping us busy. We are first-time producers and these are baby steps that we are trying to take.” Also Read - Hijab row: Kamal Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar and other celebs react on the issue; here's what they have said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Ali and Richa have worked together in Fukrey and , and soon they will be sharing screen space in Fukrey 3 as well. The actor is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in the Hollywood movie Death On The Nile. Also Read - Death on the Nile movie review: Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh serve a cocktail of star power and suspense

While talking to us about the response he has received for the movie, Ali said, “I am loving it (response). There are so many kind people out there (laughs) who are giving me a good response. There have been interesting reactions; some have not liked the classic Agatha Christie interpretation, some have liked it. I am honestly flattered with everything that’s coming our way. I never expected this kind of reaction because the reactions are coming from all over the world. The last time I saw this was maybe during Victoria & Abdul or Mirzapur.”