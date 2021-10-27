Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding date: Soni Razdan shares EXCITING UPDATE [EXCLUSIVE]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the two stars got together. They're very much in love and contrary to all the odds, their relationship has lasted longer than many had bet against. Now, with long relationships, especially in Bollywood, come the usual talks of wedding bells, and in the case of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, rumours of them tying the knot keep resurfacing every few days. So, we thought of settling the speculations once and for all, when, during an exclusive interview with Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, for her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent, we posed the question of her daughter's wedding date. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt bring back the leather pants trend with panache; fashionistas take note!

Responding to our query, said, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information."

Upon being probed further to give fans at least something, who've been waiting with bated breath since ages, Soniji added, "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen some time in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that (a jovial reference to the web series she's done), but even her agent might not know."

So, there you have it: All of you who've been shipping and Alia Bhatt and hoping for a marriage announcement soon will have to hold your horses longer as there's quite some time left for the A-list couple to tie the knot.