Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding date: Soni Razdan shares EXCITING UPDATE [EXCLUSIVE]

We thought of settling the speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage once and for all, when, during an exclusive interview with Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, for her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent, we posed the question of her daughter's wedding date