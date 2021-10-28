Alia Bhatt made the kind of debut in Bollywood that every actress dreams of, star kid or not. She was laucnched by producer-Director 's Dharma Productions as a proper screen diva in Student of the Year, and since then, has never looked back. However, the actress also owes much of her smashing debut to mother Soni Razdan and her sacrifice. Now, we're well aware that actresses forgoing their careers in Bollywood for the sake of their kids is nothing new, but when it comes to Soni Razdan, the situation took a very different turn prior to daughter launch in Student of the Year. Also Read - From Aafat-E-Ishq to Hum Do Hamare Do: 5 new filmg on 29th October on ZEE5, Netflix and more

was talking exclusively to BollywoodLife for her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent, when we inquired whether there was any moment while shooting the web series that reminded her of what actresses face or are expected to sacrifice in the industry. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aahana Kumra-Rajat Kapoor shine in Call My Agent Bollywood trailer, Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq to release on THIS date and more

Recalling said moment, she said, “It wasn't so much of me facing anything as an actress or being expected to sacrifice for Alia, but when she was to make her debut in Student of the Year, I was supposed to begin a film around that time that I was going to direct. However, it's the producers who wanted me to accompany her till the time the shoot was over. Now, knowing the kind of mother I am, I'd have never opted for that, I'd want her to just go and discover things on her own, but the producers requested that I be there with her for the duration of the shoot since she was only 17 at the time. So, it's just that instance when I had to let go of a film I wanted to direct for my daughter's debut.” Also Read - Call My Agent Bollywood trailer: Aahana Kumra-Rajat Kapoor's dig on Bollywood insiders looks hilarious, but Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's cameos steal the show

Call My Agent also stars , , Ayush Mehra and Radhika Seth. It stream on Netflix from 29th October onward.