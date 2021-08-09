Amid Kareena Kapoor's trolling for Sita and Deepika Padukone's alleged ouster from Baiju Bawra, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta's revelation about pay disparity comes as a shocker [Exclusive]

Amid the speculations of Kareena Kapoor Khan asking for Rs 12 crore for Sita and Deepika Padukone being ousted from Baiju Bawra for demanding equal pay as her co-actor, Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta has said that pay disparity is a constant change and it will continue to gain momentum in the industry.