Amazon Prime Video’s Telugu original Ammu has started streaming stream on OTT today and it is something that many audiences and movie buffs have been waiting to watch on the big screen. Starring Naveen Chandra, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Bobby Simha in lead roles, the film is directed by Charukesh Shekar and has Karthik Subbaraj as the creative producer. The team was in Hyderabad to promote the film and in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, here is what the team has to say.

The trailer of Ammu looks so intense and interesting. What was the reason behind choosing a script like this?

Charukesh: During the lockdown, which was forced onto us during the pandemic, I read that domestic violence cases were increasing with each passing day. Husbands were home 24x7 and wives had to take a lot of pain than ever. So that’s when I decided to work on this line to show all that women have to go through. I was hoping Ammu would be an eye-opener to many women out there who are unable to quit abusive and unhealthy marriages.

Karthik: Ammu is a lot more than just a film. It is a drama that has all the elements. Charukesh was my associate director and when he narrated me the story I fell in love with it. We immediately decided to work on it. It has come out really well and we are sure the audiences will like it. We tried to keep it as realistic as possible and even the lead actors have done a great job.

What made you choose Aishwarya and Naveen Chandra to play Ammu and Ravi respectively?

Charukesh: When I watched Jagame Thandiram, and many other films of Aishwarya, I always felt she is the one who can play intense roles. So she was my only choice. At the same time, I have watched Naveen Chandra’s Andala Rakshasi in which I loved his characterisation. Naveen has played many negative shaded roles too. So in short, I have been watching these actors do amazingly well on the big screen. I found Ammu and Ravi in them.

Aishwarya, you have played an emotionally and physically tortured wife in this film. I am stepping into the shoes of Ammu would have definitely been tough. How did you detox yourself from Ammu?

True. It was draining. I am emotionally drained. For 40 days, I had to fake as Ammu and got into her skin. It was not so easy but it was great being her on screen. At the same time, it would not have been easier or manageable without the team’s support. My Ravi (Naveen) made it easy for me. I haven’t played such a role till now. This one is quite contrary to the ones I played on screen in the past.

Naveen, you are someone who have played all kinds of roles with a variety of shades. The character of Ravi is extreme to the negative shade. Why did you want to be Ravi?

When Charukesh sir called me, to tell me about the script and the role, for a minute I started wondering how a director from Tamil industry has come all the way to me to play Ravi in Ammu. Later he told me that he, and his wife, are huge fans of Andala Rakshasi and have watched many of my films.

Coming to the question, I am not Ravi. I can never be Ravi. And getting into his shoes was not an easy job for me at all. It was very stressful to be someone who is nothing less than an animal.

So you a protagonist with the shades of an antagonist. So how different and challenging was that?

It was very challenging. Very stressful. All the time, throughout the shoot, I was doing nothing but practising to be someone who is so dominant and abusive towards his wife. I kept reciting the dialogues to myself roaming here and there on the sets. Thankfully, people cooperated with me. Nobody started staring or wondering what was wrong with me. They understood the depth of the role and why it was important for me to have that space and state of mind before I perform. I was a difficult yet great working experience.

Like you said, you have come up with this storyline during the pandemic, to write characters like Ammu and Ravi, there need some boundaries to show the extremity of an animal. So what did you have in mind while writing?

Charukesh: I did not have any references or ideas in mind. But like you said, the extreme is needed. The characters need to be written with a lot of care. Karthik, my producer Kalyan, and I sat together while working on the characters and it was a cumulative idea from all of us on how Ammu and Ravi should be.