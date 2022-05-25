Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana has the PERFECT reply on the South Vs Bollywood debate [Exclusive]

Ayushmann Khurrana is back in cinemas with his most film Anek. The trailer has been already hitting the right chord of the audience and his fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. Amid the south films doing magnificently well, fans are expecting Ayushmann's film to create magic onscreen and bring back the throne ack. while thee is a huge debate about the south taking over Bollywood, we quizzed Ayushmann Khurrana about his point of view on the same and if too feels that the south is taking over Bollywood. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan behind Aayush Sharma leaving Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Cannes pics go viral

In an interaction with us, he said, " Nobody is taking over. Entertainment is beyond language, pehle baar Ek India discovers kar raha hai kyunki Aaj ki audience bahut aware hai. They know about every content and they consume this entertainment beyond the barrier of language or international content. There are films like Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Superhero films that are getting bumpers and openings and Hindi audiences are consuming every language content. And with her Hindi speaking audiences, you give them entertainment in any language they will consume it. And even our Hindi films have been a source of entertainment be it , Gangubai Kathiawadi and now Bool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is doing so well. So saying that Hindi films are not doing well is wrong. Hindi film will also definitely work if you generate entertaining content and I think it has started now and it will go on."

When asked if he is affected by this entire debate and competition he said, " In the current scenario we need a wider film like a family entertainer to gauge the audience. And Anek is not a commercial film, it is an important film. It is 's film where you need to sue your heart and brain both while watching the film".