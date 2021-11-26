There has been excessive chatter online by trolls ever since Aayush Sharma debuted in Loveyatri that he only got a chance in Bollywood due to wife Arpita Khan Sharma, and with his second movie, Antim: The Final Truth, opposite superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan no less, that chatter has become all the more prominent. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Aayush Sharma has opened up in depth about the more horrible things trolls have remarked about him ever since and how he has filtered out all the noise till the release of Antim. Also Read - Antim: Here's why Salman Khan WANTED only Aayush Sharma to star opposite him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“I read comments like 'Salman Khan should be launched a dog instead of Aayush Sharma' and 'I look like a girl and should not act'. After that, first and foremost, I stayed away from social media a lot. I have a public account on Instagram that I don't handle, I'm not on Twitter and I have private account on Instagram where I share things for my friends, but other than that, I hardly read comments on social media. See, there's an impatience when you're doing a film that's very different from your first film, and there's a journey you have to undertake for this film, but somewhere or another, you're also thinking that you're finished, you're over because you don't have a release for 1-2 years, plus many advisors come who question why you took such a long break, are you not getting movies, has this happened, that happened, so a lot of questions start arising,” said. Also Read - Aayush Sharma reveals how many movies he REJECTED between Loveyatri and Antim and the number will make your jaw drop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Due to all this noise, you become impatient and start second-guessing yourself whether you took the right decision, you're so young, you could've done 3-4 films instead of dedicating about 3 years to 1 film. What of this movie is not appreciated after taking a gap of 3 years? So, a lot of stress is there in your mind. So I had to keep thinking that this is my life's biggest film, a career-defining film, and if I can do one scene opposite a superstar like Salman Khan, which the audience remembers me for, I feel that I've would've left my mark. You either take a small or big risk. This is a very big risk for me, so I tried my best to just remain patient during this time and shut off all the noise around me,” the actor added. Also Read - Antim The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma reveals that brother-in-law Salman Khan is the worst at relationship advice

Watch Aayush Sharma's 2-part interview below:

