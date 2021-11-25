Antim: Here's why Salman Khan WANTED only Aayush Sharma to star opposite him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring as the lead actress and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, has created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. However, the one thing that has been on the mind of Salman Khan fans as also neutral viewers is whether Aayush Sharma has been cast in the movie opposite him solely because he's his brother-in-law or for a more legit reason. Well, Aayush is pretty candid himself as we found out in our exclusive video interview, where he revealed to BollywoodLife why Bhai insisted that he wanted only the latter to star opposite him. Also Read - Aayush Sharma reveals how many movies he REJECTED between Loveyatri and Antim and the number will make your jaw drop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"Mahesh sir ( ) had told Salman Bhai ( ) that he had acted in a Marathi film, a very dark film, and that he should watch it...so that if he ever decided to present it. So, Salman saw it and then called me and said that he had watched a movie, which would be very different for my zone, so let's think about it. Then he called me again the next day and said that the character has stuck in his mind, the character is really good and could bring me in a completely different zone," said .

"Then he told me that this romantic hero phase (he had debuted in Loveyatri) only works till a certain time. So, I'll have to prove my versatility for people to realise that I can portray different looks, especially in today's time, where everybody is experimenting and bringing different content. After that I saw Mulshi Pattern and immediately understood that I want to do this film. I've seen it only once and decided that I have to do it," added Aayush.

Antim releases in theatres on 26th November.