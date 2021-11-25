Antim: Here's why Salman Khan WANTED only Aayush Sharma to star opposite him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Has Aayush Sharma been cast opposite Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth solely because he's his brother-in-law or for a more legit reason? Well, Aayush is pretty candid himself as we found out in our exclusive video interview, where he revealed to BollywoodLife why Bhai insisted that he wanted only the latter to star opposite him.