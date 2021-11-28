Saiee Manjrekar was launched by Salman Khan opposite him no less back in 2019 with Dabangg 3 and her father, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has now directed Salman along with the latter's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, in gangster film, Antim: The Final Truth, which has opened to largely positive reviews and a promising start at the box office. Suffice it to say, Saiee Manjrekar will be quite emotionally invested in Antim's outcome. However, before the movie's eventual box office verdict comes in, BollywoodLife caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview, where we quizzed her about her opinion on the film, and especially, Aayush's performance, given that they're both Salman Khan proteges. Here's what she had to say... Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora and others that will start your day on a hilarious note

"Of course, I've watched Antim 3-4 times. He (father Mahesh Manjrekar) hadn't shown me the movie. I watched it on my own over these past 3-4 days. Aayush is kickass, zabardast (fantastic) and too good in the movie... mazaa aa gaya (thoroughly enjoyed his work)," said Saiee Manjrekar.

Antim the Final Truth has taken a decent opening at the box office, which offers much hope for the journey ahead. While morning shows were pretty lukewarm across the country on day 1,

The best was yet to come though, with our sources apprising that evening onward, the movie, which sees deliver a knockout, star-making performance, was running housefull at most centres pan-India, and has now clocked a healthy Rs. 5.50 crore nett on day 1 at the box office. It may be far from the league of most Salman Khan starrers, but it'll also be prudent to recall that this is neither a festive release nor a movie headlined by him, plus it's arriving on the heels of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering all that, Antim has taken a promising start and should only grow strongly from hereon.