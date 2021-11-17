Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth trailer was launched on 25th October along with debutant lead actress and Director amid much fanfare. The trailer has created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. However, the one thing that has been on the mind of Salman Khan fans is whether the superstar has an extended cameo or full-fledged role in the movie, given the ratio of his counterpart's character in the original Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern, of which Antim is a remake. Also Read - Antim BTS video: Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana take us through Aayush Sharma’s huge transformation from a lover boy to Rahuliya – Watch

To clear all doubt, BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive interview with , who's completely transformed himself to play a gangster in Antim, and the actor graciously indulged us on the truth behind the length of role in Antim.

"When Bhai decided to do the film, initially he thought of doing that 20-minute role (as in Mulshi Pattern). But when we started writing the movie, we thought that if we're brining Salman Bhai into the film, either we completely surprise (the audience) with his guest appearance so much so that people don't even realise that Salman is in the film when they go to watch it. However, then his presence in the film, wherever he felt his character's requirement is there, it started growing so much, that we told ourselves that this is a proper 2-hero film. So he has a proper presence from, say, 7 minutes into the film till the end. So, we cannot call it a guest appearance, we can't even call it an extended cameo, he's a parallel lead," said Aayush Sharma.

Antim The Final Truth releases in theatres worldwide on 26th November.