Everyone is super excited for Asur 2. Part 2 of one of the most successful web series starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh and others makes it to Jio Cinema today, i.e., June 1, 2023. Finally, the mystery behind Shubh Joshi would be unveiled. Ahead of the release, we got in touch with Amey Wagh who plays the role of Rasool Shaikh. It is one of the most intriguing characters and those who know would know why!

We won't be giving any spoilers. But here's what one can expect from , Amey Wagh's Asur 2 as revealed by Amey Wagh. Here are excerpts from the interview.

Were you expecting such a phenomenal response to Asur 2 trailer?

I am pleasantly surprised because since the first season came out, obviously the first season did wonders, but people were just talking about how they have to wait for so long for the second season. And the moment we put out the first teaser of the second season, the reactions were overwhelming. It's like people were waiting for so long and now you can see the glitter in their eyes. You can see the excitement in everyone's reactions. Also, people who hadn't seen it, as soon as the first teaser came out, have also watched it now. Because it's taken some 2 and a half, 3 years for the second season to come out. So, the audience has kind of multiplied. We have a larger fan base now. That makes it even more exciting now.

What can fans expect from Asur 2?