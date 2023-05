Who isn't excited about Asur 2? The web series has left everyone thoroughly intrigued thanks to its chilling trailer. Part one of the series received a phenomenal response and now the makers are back to leave fans entertained by dwelling into the dark world, merging mythology and science. Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra and many more are a part of Asur 2. Fans would know that it took makers almost three years to come up with Asur 2. Why so? In a recent chat with us, Anupriya Goenka who plays the role of Naina Nair shared the reason. Excerpts from the interview: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan playing football with a little Aryan Khan and teaching cycling to Suhana will have you hooked [Watch viral video]

Why Asur 2 took 3 years?

COVID happened, as I said. And then, you know, the writing took time. What I really love about our team also is that they really work very hard. And that's why the quality. They don't cut corners. And Oni Sen (director) likes to be very thorough with the screenplay. Gaurav, Bhvesh and they all believe in that. And plus, while shooting also, we took more than one and a half years almost for it. Because there was so much to do. And plus, VFX, you know, the post-production, they take a lot of time. Like, our dubbing only went on for a month, I think. They were adding things. They were changing the edits to make it even better and crisper. Because it's a difficult one, you know, the content. And after writing, when you edit it, then you understand. I think that's what happened. Because there are so many tracks, whether the audiences are getting it and whether what you've written is actually being communicated. So a lot of things kept happening. The good part is that I trust the makers here so much nd their sensibilities that I always knew that if it takes time, it's only becoming better. They will never ever let it get out of their hands. And now, thankfully, it's coming on Jio. So it is having even better release. And I think they wanted to plan it with the rest of the content. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

What can fans expect from Asur 2?

As they say, entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. I think more than anything, I feel very proud of watching it. Rather than being entertained, it's also the fact that when you see international shows and you see that we should have such content, which is being made now. I feel it's one of those. It's very watertight. It's beautifully written and executed. And the performances of the actors are brilliant. So, I think they will be proud of it. And that's what I'm really hoping. Like, first season had a lot of mythological aspects. Someone who likes that gets to learn that. Learn certain aspects from that. And Asur is a place where all the characters have a very different core. You know? All the characters have a very different way of thinking. So, you see a mirage of the human world. Also Read - Is Aamir Khan taking a cue from Shah Rukh Khan? Actor reveals he will do film when emotionally ready

Trending Now

How is on sets?

He's just like that on set. He's always fun. He's always cracking up, making light of situations. Lovely person to talk to and work with. Very, very supportive. He has such a gift. He can be laughing one minute. Like, literally one second and the next second, he'll be in tears. I had to stand away from him. I used to stand away from the mark when the scene was cut and when the second shot was to be shot. Because he used to crack up jokes even before that and I need time to get into frame of mind. I can't get into the scene that quickly. I used to get scared. At times, just looking at him, sometimes I would smile. It would be so difficult to do serious scenes with him. So, I would constantly say, don't crack a joke, don't crack a joke, don't look at me. I'll keep looking here and there.