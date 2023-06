The second season of Asur has turned out to be a mega-hit. The web series starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra and others has received praise from all corners. Helmed by Oni Sen, the show has received positive reviews not only from critics, but even fans are mindblown by Asur 2. The series dwells in the fantastic world of mythology and science leaving everyone intrigued. We got in touch with the director of the show Oni Sen and he spoke at length about Asur 2, mythology, and more. Talking about mythology, Om Raut's film Adipurush is a lot in the discussion. The film is being slammed for various reasons. Also Read - Adipurush makers masterstroke to boost box office collection: Slash ticket prices, invite 'har bharatiya' to come to theatres

So we asked Oni Sen whether he has any advice for the filmmakers who plan to touch the genre. And he said, "Well, I don't know whether I'm qualified to give advice to anybody. However, my entire thing is that if you are working on anything to do with Indian mythology, you need to be ready, you're actually dealing with a double-edged sword. I think that's a fact because the mythology is so subjective. You know, a lot of people believe in a certain way, look at it and analyze it and understand it in a certain way. Some people do it differently. And we all have our well-formed notions about who these characters from , Ramayana or anything else were meant to be. So, so when you're putting it out in your own way, I think you're always walking in a slightly sort of dodgy territory. But at the same time, I think whatever we do, in our country especially, I think for all of us makers, we need to be cognizant of the fact that it's not very difficult not to hurt sentiments. Let me put it this way. Unless you want to make a statement, which is fine, it's your personal agenda to make a statement. But if you're doing something for engagement, entertainment, narrative, you can actually do it without hurting sentiments. It's not difficult. And whatever happening currently with Adipurush, I mean, I haven't watched it. So I really don't know much about it. I've heard things about it. I haven't watched it, honestly." Also Read - After slamming Adipurush, Sunil Lahri pins high hopes on Kangana Ranaut as Sita in Sita: The Incarnation

Apart from this, Oni Sen also spoke about the making of Asur 2, , and much more. He even shared whether Asur 3 is on cards or not. So stay tuned, to catch the complete interview of ace director Oni Sen. Also Read - Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir; says, 'Yogiji will be furious...' [Exclusive]