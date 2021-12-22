Dhanush will soon be seen in Atrange Re, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December. The romantic film, helmed by his Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L. Rai, and costarring Akshay Kuma and Sara Ali Khan, marks the Tamil cinema star's third Bollywood movie (he had also done Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan). With the release date of Atrange Re drawing near, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Dhanush, where he opened up about a big Tamil cinema star like himself, sharing screen space with a senior pro and Bollywood superstar like Akshay Kumar. Also Read - The combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and these 6 other Bollywood power couples will make your jaw drop

Opening up on the amazing was to both him and , said, "Akshay sir being the most experienced and seasoned actor that he is, he actually gave me and Sara space and let us do our job and he trusted us with out jobs and he was very magnanimous about it. It was very kind and sweet of him to have done that. We had such a beautiful time bringing our own interpretation, what we have to contribute to the film, into the scenes and I really loved the experience. He was very, very sweet and kind to me."

When asked who's on his wishlist in Bollywood and with whom he'd love to a Hindi film next, Dhanush said, " ," sans a moment's hesitation. Upon being probed further over the reasons he desires to share screen space with Ranbir, The Gray Man star added, "I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes."

Well, given the comfort level he'd developed with Akshay Kumar, it would be nice to see Dhanush again act with him soon while also see him fulfill his desire of sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, wouldn't it?