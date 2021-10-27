Awarapan, The Dirty Picture to have a sequel? Emraan Hashmi spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Emraan Hashmi is no stranger to sequels and their success with hits like Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Murder 2, Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. So, we were wondering if there any other films of his he'd like to see sequels of, and posed the question to the star himself in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.