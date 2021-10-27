Emraan Hashmi boasts a very strong fan-following among the masses till date, and it all boils down to kind of movies he's done, plus the sheer volume of timeless chartbusters most of them have featured. Ever since 2004's Muder (released a year after his debut film, Footpath) – his fanbase kept getting stronger with popular films like , Kalyug, Gangster, , , Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, , , Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. And though the hits and popular songs have dried up a bit in the past few years, there's no denying that said fanbase is as strong as ever and all it'll take is one massive hit, littered with the brand of Emraan Hashmi songs for his fans to throng theatres again. Also Read - Dybbuk star Emraan Hashmi recommends Don't Breathe, The Conjuring, It Follows and more horror movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms for his fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sometimes, the best way to tap into that following you have is by revisiting the work that made you popular ergo sequels, and is no stranger to sequels and their success with hits like Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Murder 2, Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. So, we were wondering if there any other films of his he'd like to see sequels of, and posed the question to the star himself in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi opens up on making a 'conscious effort to return to his massy' image after doing many classy films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“I would want Ek Thi Daayan, maybe a sequel to that because I loved that as a horror film. Mujhe Ghanchakkar bada pasand thi (I liked Ghanchakkar a lot)...a dark comedy. Maybe even The Dirty Picture, and one for Awarapan – I think, Awarapan is one of those films that has a huge fan following, kitne logon ke mujhe roz messages aate hain ki oh...you should make Awarapan 2 (so many people message me daily that I should make Awarapan 2). Raja Natwarlal 2 also,” the actor said. Also Read - #BLRecommends: Loving The Five Juanas? – check out The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, Churails and more web series where women get together to kick a**

Watch Emraan Hashmi's full video interview below:

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in, Dybbuk, a remake of the 2017 hit Malayalam movie, Ezra. Costarring Nikita Dutta, Dybbuk is directed by Jay K, who had also helmed the Malayalam original (which is in turn inspired by the smash hit 2012 Hollywood horror movie, The Possession), and releases 29th October on Amazon Prime.