Ayushmann Khurrana recalls how after his first film Vicky Donor nobody knew what to do with him [Exclusive]

Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way, his journey in the industry is every bit inspiration for every outsider who dreams to become an actor in Bollywood. The struggle that Ayushmann Khurrana did to reach where he is, is REAL! While today he enjoys all the name and fame and most importantly he is called an actor and star of the millennial which he rightly deserves.

Ayushmann Khurrana began his journey with Roadies and slowly he became an anchor, and radio jockey and then got an opportunity in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor produced by John Abraham. But did you know even after Vicky Donor, the man had to struggle to get good films, because many didn't know what to do with him because he wasn't the typical hero?

Nobody believed in me except...

Ayushmann Khurrana got candid with Bollywoodlife ahead of the release of his most awaited film Anek and when quizzed about having an answer to the people who didn't believe in him. He happily said," Nobody believed in me and I don't care now. Mostly I remember my teachers believing in me and then my dad believed in me, more than self-belief it was my father who believed in me - he was more confident than me. Talking about the industry after my first film Vicky Donor they were confused about mere Saath Karna hai because everything that I have done in the industry is completely out of the syllabus".

He further added, " So now it's fine for me. I don't bother about what others think of me. I am very busy and self-observed as an artist." While he also called himself the most courageous actor and added," I love challenges. I have built my entire career taking risks, so it just comes with that, and I think I am quite courageous as an actor ".

Anek hits the theatres today and we wonder f this film will resonate with the actor's fans!