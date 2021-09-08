Actor feels fortunate to have finished shooting for his three films - 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G' - amid the pandemic. He says these films trigger community conversations and it is important they are screened in theatres. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the one thing he wants to achieve with his next films Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G

Ayushmann says, "I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate."

Ayushmann is confident that his projects will play a hand in bringing people back to the theatres.

He says: "I'm hugely excited about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', 'Anek' and now 'Doctor Ga' - all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres.

Ayushmann added: "Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre."

The star credits all the filmmakers of his projects for providing a safe shooting experience to everyone.

He said: "I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely and in a perfect bio-bubble."