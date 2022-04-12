Nakuul Mehta finally opens up on the flak Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting for shifting focus from Ram-Priya [EXCLUSIVE]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been receiving considerable flak of late, for the sole, but unavoidable reason of the show's writers focusing way more on the supporting characters rather than the lead pair of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar aka Ram and Priya