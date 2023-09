Crime thriller Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is a recent favourite of the audience. Starring Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra and others, the series helmed by Shujaat Saudagar takes us back to the post-Independence phase that witnessed the rise of crime in Mumbai's underbelly. Mafias and dons rose to power, and organised crime spread fear among all. Bambai Meri Jaan has received a thumbs up from all. As the series get positive reviews, we got in touch with Kritika Kamra who plays the role of Habiba Kadri. Her role is said to be based on Haseena Parkar She spoke at length about her role, season 2 and much more. Also Read - Bambai Meri Jaan: Maker of the Avinash Tiwary starrer talks about glorifying negative characters on screen [Exclusive]

Kritia Kamra sheds light on Bambai Meri Jaan season 2

All those who have watched the show would know that the first season paves the way for second one. When asked to shed light on the release of season 2, Kritika Kamra stated that the work on the script is on but the shooting dates have not been finalised yet. She quoted, "So this show was always conceived in three seasons. I mean its already written in a way and even when you see it, its left on a Cliffhanger. So it doesn't end here, there was always an idea of a season 2 that has to be made. It sort of sets up the season too. Also you know what direction its going to go into when you finish watching the first season. The writing is on, the ideating is on. They have an idea of where they want to take it in the subsequent seasons. Now just lets see how we when we come back to shooting for it, that's going to take some time."

We even asked her whether there will be a spin off focusing on Habiba, she said that the season 2 will give more insight into the life of her character. She said, "A lot of people are asking me this but I want all to be patient for season 2. It will give them an insight into Habiba. That's the plan. So so it will give them a better idea of the character."

Check out Kritika Kamra's video below:

Well, we can't wait to know more details of Bambai Meri Jaan season 2. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.