Manoj Bajpayee is a class-A actor. He is one of the finest who has always proved that he is among the most versatile actors in the industry. From Gangs of Wasseypur to The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee's filmography boasts of some of the most critically acclaimed projects. Next for him is Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He essays the role of a lawyer in an intense courtroom drama. It is the story of a man against a powerful self-proclaimed God-Man. The trailer of the film is out and it has already received a thumbs-up from all.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Manoj Bajpayee shared why Bandaa is a must-watch for every family member. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

How did you prepare to be a lawyer in Bandaa?

I mean the preparation is always mostly the same. You know the research material that the director provides you and the meetings with the director on the minute details of the proceedings and meeting a lawyer or two and all the experiences that I have had with all the lawyers. So for me, it has been a one-month work on working on all of those details and then making the character, making the back story, preparing the characterisation, you know, talking out the relationship with different, different characters. All of that, I mean, how can I tell you, you will never understand what all we do. It's a craft. So it's a craft, it's a preparation for an actor which we do it a month or two before the film begins.

Was there a specific case as reference given that the film is inspired by true events?

There is no specific case here. But there are many, many cases, you know, that have happened in the past. Many are still pending, verdicts are pending in court. Many proceedings are still going on. But the focus is on the safety and security of a teenager, of a child, in our society. The focus of the film is on that. Making people aware about the danger which is lurking around all the children and how vulnerable they are. And how it is the responsibility of the parents, of the society, of everyone to safeguard the children. Safeguard them, to protect them. Not only from the other outsiders but also mostly from the people who are known to them through their parents, through their family members. It's very important to safeguard them from everyone. And keep a hawk's eye on your child's activity and movement.

Why a direct OTT release for Banda?

See, Zee Studios is the sole propriety. They have their surveys and research. And accordingly, they decided that they should go for direct to OTT and not go for theater release. It's their research and their survey and that's how they have taken the decision. But we are also talking and thinking about releasing it one week after the streaming. In 10-15 single screen theaters in North India just to check the mood of the theater-going people. We want to see how they respond to that. That's a great move by Zee Studios and Zee 5. But one thing I know that this story is very important for the family members to watch. Not only for the story and for the film, for fantastic performances of everyone but also for the fact that how important it is for them to be aware of the danger that the child is always vulnerable to. So, it's very important for every family member to watch it. And to do that, it was also a wise decision to take it to their home. Take it to their homes and make them watch it. So, the OTT is the best way to penetrate those homes and make them sit down and watch this film for the sake of their children, for children's safety.

Banda releases on May 23 on Zee 5. The trailer promises that the film will be a very gripping and impactful watch for all.