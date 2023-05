Gangs of Wasseypur holds a special place. The film helmed by got crazy fandom for stars like Manoj Bajpayee, , and more holds a cult status. It proved to be a stepping stone for stars like , and many more to embark on their successful careers. Both the instalments did amazingly well and for a long time masses have been waiting to know if Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is in the pipeline or not! Well, here comes the sad news. Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is not happening and it has been confirmed by Manoj Bajpayee himself. Also Read - Bandaa: Manoj Bajpayee reveals why it's important for every family member to watch this film [EXCLUSIVE]

In a candid chat with us, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the Gangs of Wasseypur and its cult status. He clearly mentioned that the third instalment is not happening but he is happy that he could be a part of a cult film like this. The actor was quoted saying, "Gangs of Wasseypur is not happening. Anurag has told me in many words. That is something that people have to come to terms with. But yes, the Gangs of Wasseypur that I have been part of has become a cult. I am so lucky to be part of 3-5 cult films in my career. Gangs of Wasseypur is one. People are still pouring so much love on Sardar Khan and they are making memes all the time. I feel overwhelmed but at the same time, some memes are quite embarrassing."

When asked what he thinks about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey as an actor, he said that he deserves every bit of success coming his way. Manoj Bajpayee said, "See, I am very proud of Nawaz's journey. He is a very unique actor. He is somebody who has travelled from very far. And he deserves every bit of it. The one person who I admire from a distance is me. I am always cheering and clapping. Everything that he does, everything that he has today, everything that he is achieving. He deserves every bit of it."

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Zee 5's film Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He will be playing a lawyer in the film. The trailer of the film was recently released and it received critical acclaim for the same. Fans are looking forward to this gripping courtroom drama.