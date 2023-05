Manoj Bajpayee is one name that is on the list of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has been a part of many of the most successful films. He has worked across mediums. From being a part of films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh to web content like The Family Man, Gulmohar - he has done a phenomenal job all this while. Now he is gearing up for the release of his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai. He essays the role of a lawyer who takes upon a case against a powerfulm Godman. The film will release on Zee 5. Ahead of the release, we got in touch with the actor where he spoke about films and OTT. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor shares he gave break-up advise to friends in unhappy relationships, 'But I have not...'

Manoj Bajpayee shares his opinion on the debate over Censoring OTT content

There is a great debate over censoring OTT content. There are a lot of people who believe that OTT content should undergo the censoring process. But Manoj Bajpayee does not believe so. We asked him to share his opinion on the same and he said, "I don't agree with it. I really don't agree with it. When OTT came, there was a lot of freedom. People were actually experimenting a lot. They wanted to express themselves freely. But now when you see it, it has come down. Now people are behaving very responsibly. Leave it in the hands of the makers as to how they want to do it. In Family Man itself or in so many other films like Gulmohar or Banda, we haven't even uttered an abuse. Forget about showing any intimate sequence. Why? Because we felt that this is not necessary. We do it in Family Man. We are very careful and cautious when it comes to abuses. We just don't randomly go ahead and start using abuses. We do it specifically in specific places where it is required creatively. We are not irresponsible people. The day you get censors to OTT, OTT will die." Also Read - When Kangana Ranaut left Salman Khan speechless after expressing how he behaves with her in public vs otherwise [Watch video]

He further also spoke about The Family Man 3 and mentioned that the cast is ready but they are yet to sign the contract. He assured though that the shooting for the same will begin this year. Sadly, he confirmed that Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is not happening. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik to join bestie Shiv Thakare on Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know