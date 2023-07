Barun Sobti is currently at the peak of his career. He has given back-to-back hits on OTT. From Asur to Kohrra, Barun has now become a very popular face among the audience. He is currently in the news as his series Kohrra is making a lot of noise. It is a murder mystery where Barun Sobti is playing a cop. We got in touch with the actor to know more about his role in Kohrra, OTT and much more. Here are the excerpts from the interview. Also Read - Asur 2 on JioCinema hailed most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

What made you sign up Kohrra?

I don't know what the process of other people but all actors I think sign up for a script that they like. I think something that challenges your intellect. Something that is complex enough for you to portray and challenging enough. So I really loved the script in all those aspects. The show is primarily what you might want to call it murder mystery. Because that's how it starts. But the show is a compliment on the color of Punjab actually. And the culture, the way, the people, the relationships, the interpersonal relationships. The very, very deep psyche of how politics and even love. So it's a good show about that. Love and all relationships that matter. The show is about how people behave, how different people behave under different circumstances. And when there's a murder, you know, and there's so many people associated with it. How people behave, how people react. Someone who has lost a loved one, who's dead is dead. Someone who's lost the loved one. Someone who's suspected. Someone who's investigating. Someone who's actually not even related to the murder but how their lives are getting affected. You know, so that's why I said it's a complex show. Also Read - Is Asur 3 on cards? Director Oni Sen spills interesting beans [EXCLUSIVE]

Is it safe to say that the murder mystery genre is your favourite?