Barun Sobti is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. He is killing it on OTT. One of the biggest highlights of his career is Asur series. Starring him, Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka and others, Asur is one successful series that got everyone talking. Barun Sobti plays the role of Nikhil Nayar in the series. His character received much love and appreciation from all. In a candid chat with BollywoodLife, Barun Sobti revealed how Asur changed his life and people's perception about him. Also Read - Barun Sobti opens up on Kohrra; reveals if murder mysteries are his favourite [EXCLUSIVE]

Barun Sobti was quoted saying, "People take me more seriously now. There was a very difficult character to portray. So once I did what I did, there was a lot of heavy stuff in that character. It was a deep, complex, layered, you know. And there's so many things, so many aspects. I think I displayed that okay. So that's why people take me seriously as an actor now. So it's a huge milestone in my life." Also Read - Asur 2 on JioCinema hailed most popular Indian show on IMDb worldwide

When asked how has his transition been from TV to films to OTT, Barun Sobti said, "It's had its ups and downs, but that's the life of an actor I think. Every actor I think goes through that. Because one, it's a perception-based business. First, we started, the images and everything, it mattered a lot. And secondly, there are tons of actors in our country. So yeah, kabhi kisi ka time toh kabhi kisi aur ka." Also Read - Is Asur 3 on cards? Director Oni Sen spills interesting beans [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

Next up from Barun Sobti is Kohrra. It is yet again a murder mystery with a backdrop of Punjab. Realising on Netflix, the trailer of Kohrra has already received a thumbs up from the audience. Rave reviews from the critics have already piqued the excitement for the same. The series is going to release on Saturday. It also stars Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola and more in pivotal roles. The story is about two cops investigating the murder case of a bridegroom who is founds days after his wedding. Barun Sobti plays a cop and his character is said to have many layers. The series is a murder mystery that also speaks about relationships and more.