Bell Bottom: SAY WHAT! Here's how long it took Akshay Kumar to convince Lara Dutta to unrecognisably transform into Indira Gandhi

Considering the 360 metamorphosis of Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, we were eager to know how surprised her costars themselves were after her transformation and got to perfect opportunity to pose the question to Akshay Kumar himself during an interview with the superstar for the film