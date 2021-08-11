Bell Bottom: SAY WHAT! Here's how long it took Akshay Kumar to convince Lara Dutta to unrecognisably transform into Indira Gandhi

Lara Datta is nigh unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom to the extent that she – the actress, not her character – went relatively unnoticed in the Bell Bottom trailer. In fact, the actress recently admitted that her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, too, was shocked with her metamorphosis to the extent that he even refused to hug her, believing she was someone else. So, we were eager to know how surprised her costars themselves were after her transformation and got to perfect opportunity to pose the question to Akshay Kumar himself during an interview with the superstar for the film. Also Read - Why is Bell Bottom releasing on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend? Akshay Kumar UNMASKS the TRUTH
Disclosing how it was his idea in the first place for Lara Dutta to transform the way she has into Indira Gandhi, Akshay Kumar said, “I only had told her (to become Indira Gandhi). Mere saame hi toh hua tha (it happened right in front of me). She was completely different. In fact, I clearly remember that her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, also couldn't recognise her.”
Letting us in on how long it took to convince her, the superstar added, “Sava doo minute mein (in two and a half minutes), she was convinced.” Also Read - WHAT! Aamir Khan was the videographer at Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding? – view UNSEEN pics
Opening up about why the makers of Bell Bottom are bringing the film on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend, and trying to cash in on two major extended holidays, Akshay Kumar continued, “See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on reports of slashing fees for Bell Bottom – view post
Upon reminding him that he's a senior actor and a superstar at that, so his producer must've definitely consulted him or at least discussed the release before taking a decision, and he added “Nahi, nahi, consult karne ki baat hi nahi hai (no, there's no question of consulting), I think, according to him, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better.”
Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Human Qureshi and Adil Hussain in key supporting roles, and is written and directed by Ranjit M. Teesri, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, under their Pooja Entertainment banner.
