Rajkummar Rao has an enviable lineup of movies, including Mr & Mrs Mahi, HIT, Bheed and a couple of others. Recently, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the actor revealed what Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor is about and when it'll go on floors; how different his HIT remake will be to the Telugu original and when it'll release; and how much of Bheed with Director Anubhav Sinha is complete, what's it about, if it'll be as hard-hitting as the celebrated Director's earlier works, and also, when it'll release. Finally, the actor delved deep into the status of Stree 2 and Roohi 2.

Opening up about what the movie is about and when it's expected to release, Rajkummar Rao said, "Bheed, we are done filming it. It's in post production. It's a film that I am very, very proud of. I really respect Anubhav sir as a maker. I think he tells some beautiful stories in a beautiful way. Yes, it should (release this year itself). It's a social drama and very unique in nature."

We were also curious to know why he finally decided to bulk up and flaunt 6-pack abs in Badhaai Do. the reason behind his physical change, Rajkummar Rao added, "It was completely for the demands of the character. It's not like I woke up one day and thought that I, too, needed to build my biceps or flaunt 6-pack abs. The role demanded it. It's a very important part of my character's journey and his mental space in the film and when you see Badhaai Do, you'll totally understand why."

Watch Rajkummar Rao's full video interview below:

Badhaai Do is a quasi-sequel to 2018's blockbuster, Baddhaai Ho, with a new cast, new characters and the story going in a completely different direction. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni of 2015's Hunterrr fame, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead while Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha are seen in storng supporting roles.