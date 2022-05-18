Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee REVEALS why Akshay Kumar wasn't cast in the sequel [Exclusive]

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Recently, Anees Bazmee revealed why he couldn't cast Akshay in the film. Read on to know more...