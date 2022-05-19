Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring , , and Tabu is all set to release on 20th May 2022. Moviegoers are excited to watch the horror-comedy on the big screens. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred and in the lead role. The first instalment was directed by , and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by . Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Bazmee and spoke to him about the film’s climax. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer to have a major sequence based on Babri Masjid case [Exclusive Deets Inside]

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the last 30 minutes were the highlight of the film, so when we asked Anees Bazmee what to expect from the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he told us, “Yes, the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was very good and as a director, this was there in my mind, and the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also give you a shock. I can definitely say that the audience won’t be expecting that something like this will happen, and we have shot in amazingly, and choreographed beautifully.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mahhi Vij's comeback, Payal Rohatgi slams Kangana Ranaut and more

“When it comes to acting, everyone will be shocked to see Tabu ji, Kartik, and Kiara like this. In the last 20-25 minutes your eyes will be glued to the screens. This is what I feel and this is what we have tried, and I hope and pray that it happens,” he added. Also Read - Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, baap of action in Bollywood, reveals how the historical epic's action scenes tested him to his limits

While talking to us Bazmee also revealed why he couldn’t cast Akshay in the sequel; he said, “When you will watch the film you will understand that the script did allow me (to approach Akshay). It’s a totally new film, and if I would have cast him I would have to start the film from where the last one ended. But, that’s not there, it’s a completely new story, and when we decided to make it I always had Kartik, Kiara, Tabu ji in my mind. I am so lucky that these people got excited after hearing the script and now, they are there in the film.”