Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'People are judging Kartik Aaryan too early', Filmmaker Anees Bazmee reacts on the actor getting mixed reviews on social media [Exclusive]

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'People are judging Kartik Aaryan too early', Filmmaker Anees Bazmee who celebrates his birthday today talks about how his movie is vastly different from the original one made by Priyadarshan