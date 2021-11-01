Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'People are judging Kartik Aaryan too early', Filmmaker Anees Bazmee reacts on the actor getting mixed reviews on social media [Exclusive]

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is coming in theatres in March next year. Every Bollywood buff has watched the first movie that had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The movie was directed by Priyadarshan. The second film is going to be made by Anees Bazmee. The filmmaker who celebrates his birthday today says he is super excited for the film. He says, "Of course, there is pressure but there is no fun in work if there are no expectations. My film is vastly different from Akshay and Vidya's movie. That one was a psychological thriller, but this one is a horror-comedy. The viewers will get the creeps but keep on laughing as it is loaded with humour. I did want to make a film that gives a hangover of the first one. There is no fun in that." Also Read - Eternals: Angelina Jolie-Salma Hayek starrer expected to revive audience's love for Marvel movies this Diwali – check out BOX-OFFICE Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

When the first look was revealed, a lot of people were critical about Kartik Aaryan. He even trolled a bit. Commenting on that, Anees Bazmee said, "I have seen the reaction. Let me be clear, Akshay is Akshay. It is unfair to expect Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. People are judging Kartik Aaryan a little too fast. He has done a fantastic job. Kartik has a natural comic timing, which is exceptionally good. When people see the movie, they will be surprised. It was such a joy to work with him. He believes in team work and keeping everyone in good spirits."

Anees Bazmee who turns a year older says he is very blessed when it comes to his career in Bollywood. "I started off as a writer, and then became an assistant director. There have no lows in my career. I feel very blessed. In fact, when I was doing Swarg (as a writer), my first movie I spent all my time with Rajesh Khanna sahab. It did not take up any other project. I wanted to spend all my time with him," he says.