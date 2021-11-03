Akasa Singh got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. The singer has been playing well but due to less votes was eliminated. Post her eviction, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Akasa Singh spoke about her 'khatta-meetha' relationship with co-contestant Afsana Khan. Afsana Khan's violent behaviour has left everyone shocked. Akasa Singh spoke about how she never understood Afsana. Akasa said, "I never understood Afsana after a while. I was genuinely hurt by her on multiple occasions. You know the fact we connected, we spoke in Punjabi. I used to take care of her and be there when she was upset. I would make whatever food she wanted or even sneak out food for her. I used to look out for her but still she never showed concern when I was low. On multiple occasions she sort of hurt me by backstabbing me in a task." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh reveals the winner of this season of Salman Khan's show; can you guess? [EXCLUSIVE]

"I used to feel I am standing with you and you are doing this to me. Over time, I felt I was a fool for trusting Afsana again and again. I decided to keep my relationship cordial with her. But obviously, I cared for her even towards the end. Once I am attached to a person, it is difficult for me to not give them multiple chances. I don't understand her. She did hurt me on multiple occasions but it is what it is, "she added. Earlier, Akasa Singh spoke about the trolling happening around her and Pratik. She said, "The funny thing is that in the house, Pratik was someone who everyone was against so everyone was warning me not to be friends with him. Not to support him and I was being told time and again that you are also looking wrong so don't be around him. So, if I had to use him for the game, I would have actually stayed away and listened to people." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh opens up on getting trolled for her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; says, 'We were there for each other' [EXCLUSIVE]

"But I decided to listen to my heart and I genuinely found a true friend in Pratik. I don't know but I felt like he really cared for me and I cared for him. So this whole thing about me doing all this for the game, I would have been close to a lot of people and stuck to them for whatever reason. I genuinely felt a bond with Pratik. Both of us were there for each other and we cared for each other, "she added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Shamita Shetty to Hina Khan – Afsana Khan targeted THESE contestants on Salman Khan's show with the most hurtful comments