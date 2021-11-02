Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The contestants of the show are making it a hit. Recently, Akasa Singh got eliminated and we saw how Pratik Sehajpal got emotional. Akasa and Pratik shared a close bond. However, many said that Akasa was trying to make a love angle with Pratik to survive in the show. People said that she was using Pratik to get famous. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Akasa Singh spoke about the trolling happening around her and Pratik. She said, "The funny thing is that in the house, Pratik was someone who everyone was against so everyone was warning me not to be friends with him. Not to support him and I was being told time and again that you are also looking wrong so don't be around him. So, if I had to use him for the game, I would have actually stayed away and listened to people." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Shamita Shetty to Hina Khan – Afsana Khan targeted THESE contestants on Salman Khan's show with the most hurtful comments

"But I decided to listen to my heart and I genuinely found a true friend in Pratik. I don't know but I felt like he really cared for me and I cared for him. So this whole thing about me doing all this for the game, I would have been close to a lot of people and stuck to them for whatever reason. I genuinely felt a bond with Pratik. Both of us were there for each other and we cared for each other, "she added. Akasa was also whom would she be in touch with post Bigg Boss 15 ends. Akasa said, "I think I will be in touch with everyone and we will have this reunion for sure. But definitely I see myself chilling a lot with Pratik. Obviously I am waiting to see Pratik again. Umru and Simbu (Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal) we have have made a lot of plans together. I have to do a music video with Simba and Umar Riaz ki setting karani hai. Apart from that, Karan Kundrra. I was in touch with Karan even before we entered Bigg Boss and I will maintain that. I love that guy. And yes everyone else as well like Nishant, Tejasswi."

"I would love to get to know Shamita Shetty more. I think were just beginning to bond a lot and I really her as a woman. In all I will meet everyone but I feel I will be close to Simba, Umar, Pratik, Karan and maybe Nishant, "she added.