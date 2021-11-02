Bigg Boss 15 began a month ago and is currently the most loved reality show on television. The show is getting all the love from the audience. However, the TRPs aren't that great. Until now, Sahil Shroff, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Akasa Singh have been eliminated. Last week Akasa's elimination came as a shock. The singer in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife spoke about who should win Bigg Boss 15 according to her. She said, "I think it is definitely a very close competition between Pratik and Karan. I like how Pratik gives his 1000% and gives his all to the game. He never gives up and that one great and strong quality he has. On the other hand, Karan is a very strong player as well. " Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh opens up on getting trolled for her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; says, 'We were there for each other' [EXCLUSIVE]

"I am not saying this because I am close to these two. Mai hamesha inn dono ke bich fhasti this but I genuinely feel that these two are deserving. Karan has a sort of leadership qualities that helps in the game. He is very smart in the game. So ya it will be a tough fight between them. Their way of playing the game is very different but they are two strong players, "she added. Akasa was also whom would she be in touch with post Bigg Boss 15 ends. Akasa said, "I think I will be in touch with everyone and we will have this reunion for sure. But definitely I see myself chilling a lot with Pratik. Obviously I am waiting to see Pratik again. Umru and Simbu (Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal) we have have made a lot of plans together. I have to do a music video with Simba and Umar Riaz ki setting karani hai. Apart from that, Karan Kundrra. I was in touch with Karan even before we entered Bigg Boss and I will maintain that. I love that guy. And yes everyone else as well like Nishant, Tejasswi."

"I would love to get to know Shamita Shetty more. I think were just beginning to bond a lot and I really her as a woman. In all I will meet everyone but I feel I will be close to Simba, Umar, Pratik, Karan and maybe Nishant, "she added.