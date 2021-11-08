Bigg Boss 15 is getting all the love. People are loving the show and the strategies the contestants are making. This weekend, we saw Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer getting evicted. The love birds bid adieu to the show together. The two met and clicked instantly and within no time they started dating in the very first week of the show. People loved their chemistry on the show while some criticised them for their closeness. However, their love kept growing. But when Ieshaan's close friend, Rajiv Adatia entered, he told Ieshaan to stay away from Miesha and focus on his game. Rajiv also informed him that his parents have not liked Miesha and his relationship. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ieshaan Sehgaal revealed that Rajiv was lying and there is nothing as such. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal go on their official first date after eviction from Salman Khan's show? Read EXCLUSIVE deets

Ieshaan said, "What Rajiv Adatia said was not true because I have had a word with my mother and my sister. They really like Miesha and in fact, I would love to tell you all that they will be meeting Miesha really soon. Within the span of 10 days, I will be sharing my family pictures with my mother, my sister and Miesha in it. So there was no wrong opinion about Miesha and my mother likes her." Ieshaan also shared his disappointment about his eviction from the show in a statement. "This has been quite a journey. I can't express how disappointed I feel now that I can't go any further. But I'm taking away some important lessons that I've learnt on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you 'BIGG BOSS', for everything that you've given," he said.

Miesha in an interview with us also revealed that the two had been on a dinner date last night.