Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. Yesterday, we saw double evictions in the house. And they were none other than the lovebirds, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, whose Bigg Boss journey came to an end. Both Ieshaan and Miesha have had some wonderful moments in this show. The two met and clicked instantly and within no time they started dating in the very first week of the show. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Miesha Iyer spoke about her and Ieshaan's relationship future. Miesha Iyer revealed it was just last night they went on a date. Miesha Iyer said, "We have started going out. Ieshaan took me out on a dinner date last night. We are getting to know each other more. Now, we can have open conversations without worrying about the camera. So we do speak a lot. Today, we are a bit busy but we are planning to go out on a movie or something. We are trying to spend as much time as possible. "

Miesha also spoke about the time when she realised her feelings for Ieshaan. She shared, "Everything just happened so quickly. The bond we had was just so strong and it just happened. Even right now, when we speak and talk about how did everything start, we have no idea about it. We just felt so strongly for each other, we just spend time with each other and obliviously there was little bit of flirting and all of that so we knew that we kind of like each other. He just said it one day and I was like even I feel the same way for him. "

Speaking about her eviction, a disheartened Miesha said, "With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to 'BIGG BOSS'. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can't believe it has come to an end so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends in this journey. Especially I couldn't be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain."