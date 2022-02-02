Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat decided to take Rs.10 lakh and leave the show. During his stay in the house, he entertained the audience a lot, and his friendship with and Pratik Sehajpal was loved by everyone. The three used to fight and have disagreements but also stood by each other. Fans started calling them #PraNiSha. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nishant and spoke to him about his journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house, his friendship with Shamita and Pratik, and more. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty defends Shamita Shetty over Tejasswi Prakash's aunty remark; Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi trailer out and more

While talking about his journey in the house, Nishant told us, "It was a madhouse which I am going to miss a lot. But yes, for six months it gave me a new life and new energy. I got to know a lot of things about myself. Bigg Boss has given me a lot; after coming out I am seeing the love that I have got, I have never got this much love in my life. So, I am very happy and grateful."

When asked about his friendship with Pratik and Shamita, and fans calling them #PraNiSha, Nishant stated, "In Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita and I used to fight, and Pratik and I were friends. On this show (Bigg Boss 15), during tasks or any other situation, we came together. We three have different opinions; our ideologies are different in life, so we are not friends like if one says 'yes', so the other two will also say 'yes'. All three of us are strong, but we have always cared for each other. Whenever one of us had fallen down, there was another person to pick that person up, that has always happened. I think that is the best part, where there's love, there has to be fights and disagreements, and I think people loved that about our friendship."

“We will be friends, though I don’t want to see their faces and they don’t want to see mine as we are bored of seeing each other’s face for six months. But, I know for sure, that I, Shamita and Pratik are good friends and we will be good friends because abhi mudde nahi honge and there won’t be tasks. Today is Shamita’s birthday and of course, we are going to go,” he added.