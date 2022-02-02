Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat opens up about #PraNiSha; says, ‘I, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal will be good friends’ [Exclusive]

Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal's friendship in Bigg Boss 15 house was loved by one and all. Their fans started calling them #PraNiSha.