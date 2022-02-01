Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale took place on 30th January and while Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up of the season. Pratik’s journey in the house has been amazing. He impressed one and all with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, and when the winner of the season was announced, everyone was shocked as people expected that Pratik will win the show. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Pratik and spoke to him about his journey in the house and netizens calling Tejasswi Prakash a biased winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash RESPONDS to 'foul voting' results: 'Mujhe Naagin 6 mila hai isliye mujhe jitaaya nahi hai’

While talking to us about his journey in Bigg Boss 15, Pratik said, "Priceless! It cannot be defined in words; it cannot be counted in terms of scoring. It has just been amazing, and every bit of time that I have spent over there, every single step that I have taken over there, has been an experience of a lifetime. No matter how many births I take I won't forget this. I wanted this for the past many years; I manifested it and attracted it to my life. It is amazing and very special to me."

When asked about netizens calling Tejasswi a biased winner as they expected him to win, Pratik told us, "Yaar honestly, biased winner kya hai? I have given my all. I think everyone who was a part of the show has given their best. Sabko unki maa-baap ki duae lagi hai. So, the prayers and love that I have received I deserve that and I am getting more than that what I expected. I would not like to question who is getting what because I am getting what I deserve. Aur upar (god) jo baitha hai dene wala, woh mujhe poori tarah se de raha hai, in fact extra de raha hai. I am genuinely very grateful for that."

Pratik’s friendship with Nishant Bhatt and was liked by one and all, and his fights with Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz had also made it to the headlines.