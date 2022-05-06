Recently, we caught up with Mahhi Vij and her adorable little munchkin, Tara Bhanushali, for a special exclusive interview on Mother's Day 2022. Of course, it's rare that such chats usually stick to topic and true to form, a few other subjects were also broached during the course of conversation, including whether there's any possibility of Mahhi Vij entering Bigg Boss 16 or has there at least been an offer for the same. Responding to our query, the actress said, “Never say never (on entering the show), but as of now, no. I don't want to leave her (gesturing toward Tara), she's too small.” Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija ties the knot, Shriya Saran stuns in a bikini and more

It's well known that did not have the best of time inside the Bigg Boss house. Despite last for 55 days, the actor's performance didn't draw the most favourable feedback from diehard Bigg Boss aficionados as also some of his fans. During the course of our conversation, also finally reacted to Jay Bhanushali's stint and the negative response it got. “I feel the audience is too innocent and whatever is shown, they see that only. I was watching the show 24X7, so I'm pretty proud of him. At least, he came out (of the house) with his self-respect and dignity and intact. I feel, they (the makers) want to show each person only to the extent they wish, from the first episode itself they decide who's their winner, who's their runner-up – they make their (the contestants) journeys, we don't make our journey inside (the house), they make our journey.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash being choosy after KGF 2 success, Sanal Kumar arrested for ‘threatening and stalking’ Manju Warrier

Upon being prodded a bit about whos the “they” she's referring to and if it's the maker, Mahhi agreed that indeed it's them whom she's talking about. The actress is best known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in . She was last seen as the character, Seherm in the TV show, Laal Ishq, though she's made sporadic appearances since then as a guests on reality shows. Her fans eagerly await a project where she's seen either playing a key role or as a prime contestant in a popular reality series. So, fingers crossed. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned thighs and legs as she steps out of the gym; netizens react with fire emojis [Watch video]