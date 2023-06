Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has started after a long wait. Following successful season 1 the makers have returned with season 2. Unlike last season when Karan Johar was the host, Salman Khan has taken up the responsibility for this season. Several contestants will be on house arrest for the tv reality show. Bebika Dhurve, one among them, got candid with us and opened up on her game plan. She got an alias name Astro Baby and shared how she will compete in the house or challenge other contestants. She is also being positive about ’s constructive criticism to improve her game. Bebika rose to fame with her television show Bhagya Lakshmi aired on Zee Tv. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan reveals how he will deal with Salman Khan ka gussa [Exclusive]

How you have got the name Astro Baby and how it is connected with your identity?

I have an astrological background and they were really impressed by my skills. They checked my skills, and astrological readings very well and I think they have got pretty well impressed by that. And Baby originates from my real name Bebika and Big Boss really thinks I'm his baby. I'm his daughter. I have a little child within me who is never gonna die till the end of time. I belong from a hereditary astrological background and I really embrace this name.

What preparations have you done to compete in the house?

No preparations. I'm very spontaneous and I'm gonna live in the moment. But yes, I want to win.

How will you challenge other contestants?

Well, I'll try to figure out their weaknesses. Won’t really play diplomatic, evil game, but I'll make sure that they get weaker and weaker with time.

What will you keep in mind to be safe from Salman Khan’s wrath?

Well, I believe Salman Sir is very good at reading people and if he tells me that I have to work on something. I'll take all of his constructive criticism in the best possible way, and I think I'll follow every guidance he'll give me.

What lessons you have taken from the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss TV show?

The lesson I've taken is Be yourself. Be genuinely who you are in your personal life, because that's where you can make a place in the public's eye and heart, and you can easily race up the game. And yes, you shouldn't be inhumane, have humanity, and have honesty. That is the lesson I have learned from the game.

Whom do you think will be your biggest competitor in the game?

I can't say now because once I'll get in the house and I'll see. But yeah, a lot of people are desperate for winning and they're desperate for power. And I have seen a couple of girls in it, majorly. And even the Habibi guy, I think he's gonna be very tough to deal with.

Whom do you think will be your friend?

I think Manisha, who can turn out to be a good friend to me. Let's see how it goes. I'll keep a good, friendly, nice, sweet approach. But it also depends on how she reciprocates.

Audience will decide who stays and who goes, what will be your game plan to survive?

I think that my reach is the lowest compared to other people, and I'm aware of the reality, but I have to ace up my game to the fullest. Entertainment is the only way I can really grab the maximum audience towards me, and that is how I would really put my best to get the maximum votes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 had its grand premiere on 17th June and it is streaming for free 24/7 on Jio Cinema.