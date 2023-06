Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has returned after a successful season 1. Salman Khan is hosting the game reality show that is streaming for free on Jio Cinema. Several contestants are now on house arrest and are powered up to win the show. Of all the contestants, Jiya Shankar who has got alias name Heroine too had an exclusive interview with us. Jiya revealed that she will be herself and would maintain a line. She also revealed how she will challenge other contestants and deal with ’s rage. Jiya who has appeared in several movies was last seen opposite in Ved. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 2 highlights: Palak Purswani-Akanksha Puri stir up the house, Aaliya opens up on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wedding plans and more

How you have got the name Heroine and how it is connected with your identity?

Everybody knows who Jiya Shankar is and everybody knows about my occupation. So yeah, I am an actress in Hindi it means heroine.

What preparation have you done to compete in the house?

Nothing, actually. I'm just going to be me and people will get to know. I think this game, Big Boss itself, is all about that. I don't think people can be anything other than who they actually are, and if they are not, it definitely comes out in a very wrong way or in a way that it should not. So I think if you are yourself, it's better that people accept you that way rather than you pretending to be who you are not.

While working on movies did you ever think of participating in Bigg Boss? How did this show happen to you?

It happened because I just had the time now and I got this right opportunity my way and I thought I could take it up.

How will you challenge other contestants?

I'm just going to be myself, and if they find that as a threat, that is good enough for me.

What will you keep in mind to be safe from Salman Khan's wrath?

I am not the kind of a person who will cross a line that Salman Sir would be mad at, at the end of the day or at the end of the weekend. I know my line even though the situation could get bad or worse or ugly. Or even though the other person in front of me might have crossed his or her line, I won't do the same no matter what. I've been through a lot in my life and that has taught me to be sane in such situations. So I am that and I will be respectful towards people but that doesn't mean I will not take a stand for myself, which I will, but in a way that doesn't disrespect anybody.

Audience will decide who stays and who goes, what will be your game plan to survive?

It all depends on how it's going to be, how I'm going to feel inside the house, and how the situation turns out when I meet everybody. So I think it all depends on that.

What lessons you have taken from the previous season and Bigg Boss TV show?

I have not really watched Big Boss any of the seasons because I was always busy and I never got the time or the opportunity to watch the entire season, but I always knew what was happening inside the house and bits and pieces but I have never watched the seasons.